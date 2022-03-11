JD Souther brings hits and stories to Magic Bag Tuesday

JD Souther is a songwriter's songwriter, having a prolific catalog that includes major hits and tunes that span rock, country, pop and jazz.

A Detroit native who grew up in Texas, Souther has written and co-written songs that are part of the fabric of the last few decades of the 20th century.

The Songwriting Hall of Famer is best known for his collaboration with fellow Metro Detroit native Glenn Frey and the Eagles, but he also wrote songs recorded by Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Don Henley and did a duet with James Taylor. Souther co-wrote the Eagles' "Victim of Love," "Best of My Love," and others, including the blues rock chart topper "Heartache Tonight," which also lists fellow Michiganian Bob Seger on songwriting credits.

Next week he'll come to Ferndale to perform at the Magic Bag. His current tour is called "All the Hits, Some of the Stories." Souther is in-tune with what some may consider a post-pandemic attention span. He said he understands his audience may not want to sit through a 2½ t hour concert, so with this run of shows he wants to let them know it'll be all the songs they expect to hear.

"If I wrote it and it was a hit, I'm sure I'm going to do it in the time that I'm allowed," he said last week from Nashville, where he is working on a project with Bob Weir and some other songwriters.

Souther did a run of shows last summer that included some tunes by songwriters he admires, like Mose Allison, Duke Ellington and Cole Porter, but he'll leave those out this time around. "Maybe I'll come around next year or something as a trio and do a bunch of these other songs by these other writers I love."

His Magic Bag show on Tuesday features another prolific, award-winning singer/songwriter, Audra Kubat, as the opening act. She's a Metro Detroit artist who Souther personally chose to be on the bill.

"I was really moved by some of her lyrics and I thought it would be a good match," he said. Souther will perform on stage alone at the Magic Bag, with a few of his custom-made sunburst Gibson guitars and a piano.

He says the stage is a comfort zone for him.

"A room full of people in the dark and being on stage with some instruments ... I've been doing it for so long that I have the pattern pretty much down," he said. "I'm always nervous before the set, which I think is healthy, and then once I'm a couple of songs into it I kind of settle into it, 'oh yeah this is what I do.'"

It's what he's done for a while. Souther, 76, is the son of a big band crooner who went by the name Johnny Warren and performed in Detroit clubs in the 1940s. His grandmother was an opera singer and organist who lived near the Detroit Institute of Arts when Souther was very little.

Souther was part of Los Angeles famed Troubadour scene of the late 1960s and '70s, and palled around with not only the Eagles and Ronstadt, but Jackson Browne and the Flying Burrito Brothers, too. By 1979 he had his first hit as a solo artist, "You're Only Lonely."

These days, though, life moves a bit slower. He said he spent the pandemic in Tennessee in a remote home with his two rescue dogs, a pond and a guest house that he turned into a studio.

"I didn't have to see many people if I didn't want to," he said. "My life is mostly about dogs and books and music."

JD Souther

with Audra Kubat

7 p.m. Tuesday

Magic Bag

22920 Woodward, Ferndale

(248) 544-1991 or themagicbag.com

$40 in advance, $45 at the door

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for entry