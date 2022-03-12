Adele’s 2nd concert special is heading to NBC this month

Jami Ganz

New York Daily News

Rumor has it, Adele fans are about to be thrilled.

The “Rumour Has It” and “To Be Loved” singer, 33, will be dropping a new two-hour concert special on NBC later this month, the network announced Thursday.

“An Audience With Adele,” hitting the network at 9 p.m. ET on March 20 and streaming the following day on Peacock, sees the 15-time Grammy winner engage the audience in “an unforgettable night of music” at the London Palladium, marking her first hometown concert in five years, according to NBC.

The televised event will also see fellow celebrities asking Adele intimate questions and includes a surprise guest for the Brit.

The special follows Adele’s announcement earlier this year that she was postponing her heavily anticipated Las Vegas residency, just days out, due to having “been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

“My show ain’t ready,” she said at the time. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time, and for it to be good enough for you.”

In November, she released her long-awaited fourth studio album “30,” which included the singles “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.”

The album has so far won British album of the year at the Brit Awards and been nominated at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for best comeback album. It has also been nominated for international album of the year at Canada’s Juno Awards.

The concert special was filmed in November, and snaps from the event were shared by Adele on Instagram at the time.

“Home Sweet Home,” she wrote. “I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for eachother 1/8 sic3/8 , it felt like such a gig! … It was just heaven.”