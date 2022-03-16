Artist Spotlight: Jesse Palter

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Jesse Palter

Sound: She's been in the pop and pop/rock realm in the past, but right now the singer and songwriter is in a jazz and swing mode.

History: A Detroit native, Palter is now living in Los Angeles. She returns home to perform often. In 2019 she released her debut full-length album "Paper Trail." Fun fact: Palter's grandfather Dan Palter invented the sling back and platform shoe, and because her family is in the business, she's friends with Steve Madden.

The latest: The singer's new album, "Nothing Standard," is a collection of jazzy tunes that showcase the power of Palter's pipes set against a bouncy piano, drum and bass combo. She produced the album herself with Chris Dunn who has worked with Kurt Elling, Dave Koz and others. "Nothing Standard" has original songs and a few covers, including "Hey Jude." Hear a sample, download or purchase the album at orcd.co/jpnothingstandard. Visit jessepalter.com for more on the artist.

Melody Baetens