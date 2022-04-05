Olivia Rodrigo drops, breaks one of her Grammy trophies after winning big

Peter Sblendorio

New York Daily News

It isn’t easy winning all those Grammys!

Olivia Rodrigo dropped and broke one of her three Grammy trophies while she posed for photos after her big wins at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

An image from the event shows Rodrigo, 19, looking surprised as she holds two trophies while the third is on the ground in two pieces.

Taylor Swift famously dropped one of her Grammy awards in 2010 when she posed for pictures after winning four awards that night.

Rodrigo’s three wins on Sunday came for best new artist, best pop vocal album for “sour” and best pop solo performance for her breakthrough single “driver’s license.”

She was nominated for seven awards overall on Sunday, and was the only artist at the ceremony to be a finalist in each of the ceremony’s four top categories of best new artist, album of the year, song of the year and record of the year.

“This is my biggest dream come true,” Rodrigo said during her acceptance speech for best new artist. “Thank you so much.”

Rodrigo’s debut album “sour,” which she released last May, spawned four top 10 hits, including chart-toppers “driver’s license” and “good 4 u.”

Album of the year on Sunday went to Jon Batiste for “We Are,” while the smooth-singing duo Silk Sonic won song and record of the year for “Leave the Door Open.”