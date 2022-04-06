Artist Spotlight: Dave Hamilton

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Dave Hamilton

Sound: Rock, funk, pop and Motown

History: This accomplished guitarist and bandleader has performed covers and originals on stage for 25 years. He's been on bills with all genres of national acts from David Lee Roth to EnVogue. You may have seen him play recently in clubs and at festivals throughout Metro Detroit, including Arts, Beats & Eats and the recent Winter Blast event in downtown Royal Oak.

The latest: Hamilton plays blues guitar at the Tap restaurant at MGM Grand Casino on Sunday and April 24 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The sports bar will serve a buffet breakfast 8-11 a.m. and has a large menu plus a full bar. For more dates, follow Dave Hamilton on Facebook at facebook.com/HAMILTONMUZX.

Melody Baetens