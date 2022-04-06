Eagles: Deacon Frey, son of late Glenn Frey, is out of band

The Detroit News

Deacon Frey, son of late Eagles guitarist and Detroit native Glenn Frey, is out of the Eagles, the group announced Wednesday.

In a statement posted to singer Don Henley's Facebook page, the band says that Frey, who has not been performing with the group on its current tour, "now feels that it is time for him to forge his own path.

"We understand, completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead," the statement read. "In the wake of his dad’s demise, Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father’s long illustrious career."

The band left the door open for the 28-year-old Frey to return, saying "he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts, if he so desires."

Frey started playing with the Eagles after his father's death in 2016. He toured with the group for the past four and a half years, but had missed recent tour dates — including the band's show last month at Little Caesars Arena — due to undisclosed health reasons.