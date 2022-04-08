Jack White gets engaged, then married on stage at Masonic Temple concert

Detroit — They came for a concert and ended up at a wedding.

Jack White capped off a legendary day in his hometown on Friday by getting engaged and then married on stage to his girlfriend, singer Olivia Jean, in front of a sold-out crowd at Detroit's Masonic Temple.

White brought Jean on stage for a duet of the White Stripes' 2001 hit "Hotel Yorba." He introduced Jean to the crowd as his girlfriend, and then told her he had a question for her. "Yeah?" she said, her voice making it apparent it was not a rehearsed bit. "Will you marry me?" he asked, presenting her with a ring, and when she said yes he casually, perfectly rolled into the next line of the song: "Let's get married!"

And then they did. White came back on stage and told the crowd, "it's been such a great day, mind if we get married right now?" A small group including White's bandmates, White's mother and Jean's father, Brent Markel, gathered on stage, while the officiant quoted Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" ("Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life").

The nuptials were quick, the bride and groom kissed, and White got back to rocking on stage, closing out his 90-minute concert with the Raconteurs' "Steady, As She Goes" — opening line: "find yourself a girl, and settle down" — and a rollicking "Seven Nation Army" that had the crowd chanting "ooooh, ohh-ohh-ohh-ohhh, ohhhhhhhh" as White and his bandmates took a bow at the end of the show.

"God bless you Detroit," White said as he closed out the concert. "What a day!"

It was the icing on the cake Friday that saw White release his new solo album, "Fear of the Dawn," and then perform a scorching instrumental version of the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the Detroit Tigers Opening Day game at Comerica Park, a game the Tigers won, 5-4, in a walk-off ninth inning stunner.

What a day, indeed.