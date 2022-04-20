Artist Spotlight: Greater Alexander wants to create safe house for artists

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Greater Alexander is Alexander Vlachos

Sound: Indie folk

History: Vlachos was born in New York, raised in Greece and has lived in the Detroit area for many years. In addition to composing and licensing music, his passion lies in building the Greater Impact House. He wants to revive the Detroit home to be space for artists to thrive without vices like alcohol, drugs or smoking.

The latest: Greater Alexander is hosting a 24-hour fundraising concert at the house, 3738 Hogarth in Detroit, starting at 8 p.m. Friday. The performances will be live streamed online as well. Confirmed musicians include Audra Kubat, Emily Rose, Kat Steih, Greater Alexander and many others. More details on schedule, tickets and streaming links can be found at greaterimpacthouse.com/2424. Learn more about Vlachos' music at greateralexander.com.

