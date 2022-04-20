Detroit Music Awards virtual event features Greta Van Fleet and more

Winners in 50 categories will be honored at this year's Detroit Music Awards Sunday, and the virtual ceremony will be a celebration of various facets of the local entertainment industry.

The streaming event will have performances from musicians of all stripes, including Grammy Award-winning Frankenmuth group Greta Van Fleet, Johnny Bee & the Murder Hornets, up-and-coming rock band Mac Saturn, neo-classical artist BLKBOK, Stacey "HotWaxx" Hale and Nikki-O and many more.

The 31st annual DMAs will be powered by concert streaming service Mandolin.

"After successful virtual ceremonies during 2020 and 2021, working with Mandolin will allow us to present the DMAs with even greater quality and efficiency," said Detroit Music Awards Foundation president Howard Hertz in a press release.

Other highlights include a 50th anniversary tribute to Aretha Franklin's "Amazing Grace" album from Detroit Gospel musicians Carl B. Phillips, Kimberly Whitsett, Mary Coston and Dr. Waverly B. Bumbrey and the Refuge Cathedral Voices. The show will also feature a performance from the cast of "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations."

Some of the awards that will be presented include Outstanding Live Performance, Outstanding Local Record Label, accolades for local and national artists and new categories like Outstanding Songwriter, Outstanding Vocalist and Outstanding Local Venue. Some of the presenters are being billed as "surprise celebrity guests."

The Detroit Music Awards are at 8 p.m. Sunday. Tickets to view the stream start at $5. A portion of proceeds will benefit Music Saves UA, which aims to help Ukrainian civilians. Visit DetroitMusicAwards.net to view nominees and to purchase tickets to the virtual event.

