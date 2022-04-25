Lizzo lines up first Detroit arena concert, with 'Big Energy' opener

Detroit-bred rapper and singer Lizzo is heading home for her biggest Detroit concert to date.

The Grammy-winning artist, born Melissa Jefferson, will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 6, promoters announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. American Express members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Latto, whose Mariah Carey (and Tom Tom Club) sampling hit "Big Energy" is currently No. 4 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, will open the show, part of a 25-date run that kicks off Sept. 23 in Sunrise, Fla. and wraps Nov. 18 in Los Angeles.

Lizzo's last hometown concert was in 2019 when she performed at the Mo Pop festival at Detroit's West Riverfront Park. She was the penultimate performer on the festival's first day, leading into a headlining performance from Vampire Weekend.

Earlier this month, the 33-year-old — who lived her first 10 years in Detroit before her family moved to Houston — was host and musical guest on "Saturday Night Live."

Lizzo also has a reality competition show, "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," which premiered last month on Amazon Prime Video.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker is currently gearing up for the release of "Special," the follow-up to her 2019 breakthrough album "Cuz I Love You," which is due out July 15.

The album's first single, "About Damn Time," was released earlier this month.

