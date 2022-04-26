'Encanto' live tour will have Pine Knob talking about Bruno

The "Encanto" sing-along that your living room has been hosting for months is moving to a much larger venue.

"Encanto: The Sing-Along Concert Tour," which includes a screening of the Disney hit along with a live band recreating the song's soundtrack, will hit Pine Knob on Aug. 27, promoters announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

"Encanto," the animated musical about a family in Colombia that has magical powers, was released in theaters in November but exploded in popularity over the Christmas holiday when the film started streaming on Disney+.

The smash single "We Don't Talk About Bruno" topped Billboard's Hot 100 chart for five weeks earlier this year, becoming the first song from a Disney film to hit No. 1 since the "Aladdin" hit "A Whole New World" reached No. 1 in 1993.

The "Encanto" soundtrack topped Billboard's albums chart for nine non-consecutive weeks.

The 32-city "Encanto" live tour kicks off July 18 in Ridgefield, Washington, and wraps Aug. 28 in Chicago.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama