MUSIC

'Encanto' live tour will have Pine Knob talking about Bruno

'Encanto: The Sing-Along Concert Tour' will feature a screening of the film and a live band recreating the song's hit soundtrack.

Adam Graham
The Detroit News
View Comments

The "Encanto" sing-along that your living room has been hosting for months is moving to a much larger venue.

"Encanto: The Sing-Along Concert Tour," which includes a screening of the Disney hit along with a live band recreating the song's soundtrack, will hit Pine Knob on Aug. 27, promoters announced Tuesday. 

Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto."

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. 

"Encanto," the animated musical about a family in Colombia that has magical powers, was released in theaters in November but exploded in popularity over the Christmas holiday when the film started streaming on Disney+. 

The smash single "We Don't Talk About Bruno" topped Billboard's Hot 100 chart for five weeks earlier this year, becoming the first song from a Disney film to hit No. 1 since the "Aladdin" hit "A Whole New World" reached No. 1 in 1993.  

The "Encanto" soundtrack topped Billboard's albums chart for nine non-consecutive weeks.

The 32-city "Encanto" live tour kicks off July 18 in Ridgefield, Washington, and wraps Aug. 28 in Chicago.  

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

View Comments