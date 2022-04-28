Dozens of concerts offer $25 all-in tickets through Live Nation sale
Summer concertgoers get a break on tickets through annual sale: See which artists are included locally.
Concertgoers will get a break on the upcoming summer concert season May 4-10 with Live Nation Concert Week, which will offer shows by hundreds of artists cut to $25, fees included, the company announced Thursday.
The promotion is an annual sale from the nation's top concert promoter, which offers a limited number of seats to some of the area's top concerts at a discounted price.
Locally, more than 70 shows are included in the sale, including shows at Pine Knob, Little Caesars Arena, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre and the Fox Theatre.
Those shows include:
- Whiskey Myers, May 21 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Russ, May 22 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- HAIM, May 25 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- AJR, May 27 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Halsey, May 29 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town, June 3 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Styx and REO Speedwagon, June 8 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Jackson Browne, June 10 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Tears for Fears, June 15 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Josh Groban, June 17 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, June 18 at Little Caesars Arena
- Flogging Molly & The Interrupters, June 18 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Lee Brice, June 18 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Steely Dan, June 18 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- 4th Annual Jazz Spectacular featuring Peabo Bryson, Taylor Dayne, David Sanborn and more, June 19 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- The Chicks, June 22 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- New Kids On The Block, June 24 at Little Caesars Arena
- 99.5 WYCD Hoedown featuring Brooks & Dunn, June 25 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- My Morning Jacket, June 28 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Cheer Live, June 28 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live, June 30 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- ZZ Top, July 2 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Jack Johnson, July 2 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Barenaked Ladies, July 3 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- The Doobie Brothers, July 4 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire, July 5 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless, July 8 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Third Eye Blind, July 9 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Detroit Symphony Orchestra / the Music of Harry Potter, July 10 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Train, July 12 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Norah Jones, July 16 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett, July 17 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Bonnie Raitt, July 22 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Chicago and Brian Wilson, July 26 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Rod Stewart, July 27 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Zac Brown Band, July 29 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- RuPaul's Drag Race, July 30 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Chris Brown and Lil Baby, July 30 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- OneRepublic, Aug. 2 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Maren Morris, Aug. 6 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 7 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Incubus, Aug. 10 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- LANY, Aug. 12 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Lauv, Aug. 13 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Ted Nugent, Aug. 13 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- The Beach Boys, Aug. 14 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Dispatch and O.A.R., Aug. 14 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin, Aug. 16 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Swedish House Mafia, Aug. 17 at Little Caesars Arena
- Rise Against, Aug. 18 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Kidz Bop, Aug. 19 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Korn and Evanescence, Aug. 21 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sammy Hagar & The Circle ~ 94.7 WCSX 35th Anniversary, Aug. 23 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Blondie, Aug. 26 at Fox Theatre
- Dwight Yoakam and Old Crow Medicine Show, Aug. 26 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Keith Urban, Aug. 26 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, Aug. 27 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Wiz Khalifa and Logic, Sept. 1 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, Sept. 3 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- The Black Keys, Sept. 7 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Jamey Johnson, Sept. 9 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Il Volo, Sept. 10 at Fox Theatre
- Jon Pardi, Sept. 10 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Chris Rock, Sept. 18 at Fox Theatre
- Shinedown, Sept. 21 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Sept. 24 at Fox Theatre
- 101.1 WRIF presents Riff Fest featuring Disturbed, Sept. 24 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- The Head and The Heart, Sept. 29 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- The Who, Oct. 4 at Little Caesars Arena
- Five Finger Death Punch, Oct. 5 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Bill Maher, Oct. 8 at Fox Theatre
The sale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday. CITI card holders have access to pre-sale tickets beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday. More information can be found here.
The sale comes as concert ticket prices have hit record highs, with prices in North America increasing 14 percent in 2021 compared to 2019, the Wall Street Journal recently reported.
