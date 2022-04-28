Dozens of concerts offer $25 all-in tickets through Live Nation sale

Concertgoers will get a break on the upcoming summer concert season May 4-10 with Live Nation Concert Week, which will offer shows by hundreds of artists cut to $25, fees included, the company announced Thursday.

The promotion is an annual sale from the nation's top concert promoter, which offers a limited number of seats to some of the area's top concerts at a discounted price.

Locally, more than 70 shows are included in the sale, including shows at Pine Knob, Little Caesars Arena, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre and the Fox Theatre.

Those shows include:

Whiskey Myers, May 21 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Russ, May 22 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

HAIM, May 25 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

AJR, May 27 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Halsey, May 29 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town, June 3 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Styx and REO Speedwagon, June 8 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jackson Browne, June 10 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Tears for Fears, June 15 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Josh Groban, June 17 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, June 18 at Little Caesars Arena

Flogging Molly & The Interrupters, June 18 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Lee Brice, June 18 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Steely Dan, June 18 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

4th Annual Jazz Spectacular featuring Peabo Bryson, Taylor Dayne, David Sanborn and more, June 19 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

The Chicks, June 22 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

New Kids On The Block, June 24 at Little Caesars Arena

99.5 WYCD Hoedown featuring Brooks & Dunn, June 25 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

My Morning Jacket, June 28 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Cheer Live, June 28 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live, June 30 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

ZZ Top, July 2 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Jack Johnson, July 2 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Barenaked Ladies, July 3 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

The Doobie Brothers, July 4 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire, July 5 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless, July 8 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Third Eye Blind, July 9 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Detroit Symphony Orchestra / the Music of Harry Potter, July 10 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Train, July 12 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Norah Jones, July 16 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett, July 17 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Bonnie Raitt, July 22 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Chicago and Brian Wilson, July 26 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Rod Stewart, July 27 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Zac Brown Band, July 29 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

RuPaul's Drag Race, July 30 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Chris Brown and Lil Baby, July 30 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

OneRepublic, Aug. 2 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Maren Morris, Aug. 6 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 7 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Incubus, Aug. 10 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

LANY, Aug. 12 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Lauv, Aug. 13 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Ted Nugent, Aug. 13 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

The Beach Boys, Aug. 14 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Dispatch and O.A.R., Aug. 14 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin, Aug. 16 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Swedish House Mafia, Aug. 17 at Little Caesars Arena

Rise Against, Aug. 18 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Kidz Bop, Aug. 19 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Korn and Evanescence, Aug. 21 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sammy Hagar & The Circle ~ 94.7 WCSX 35th Anniversary, Aug. 23 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Blondie, Aug. 26 at Fox Theatre

Dwight Yoakam and Old Crow Medicine Show, Aug. 26 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Keith Urban, Aug. 26 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, Aug. 27 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wiz Khalifa and Logic, Sept. 1 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, Sept. 3 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

The Black Keys, Sept. 7 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jamey Johnson, Sept. 9 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Il Volo, Sept. 10 at Fox Theatre

Jon Pardi, Sept. 10 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Chris Rock, Sept. 18 at Fox Theatre

Shinedown, Sept. 21 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Sept. 24 at Fox Theatre

101.1 WRIF presents Riff Fest featuring Disturbed, Sept. 24 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

The Head and The Heart, Sept. 29 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

The Who, Oct. 4 at Little Caesars Arena

Five Finger Death Punch, Oct. 5 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Bill Maher, Oct. 8 at Fox Theatre

The sale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday. CITI card holders have access to pre-sale tickets beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday. More information can be found here.

The sale comes as concert ticket prices have hit record highs, with prices in North America increasing 14 percent in 2021 compared to 2019, the Wall Street Journal recently reported.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama