DaBabyfest canceled: Promoters nix controversial rapper's concert

Rapper DaBaby's upcoming concert at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre has been canceled, according to a post from the venue.

The controversial North Carolina rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was due to perform at the Aretha on May 15 alongside Detroit rappers Babyface Ray and Baby Money for what was to be called, appropriately, DaBabyfest.

But promoters have pulled the plug on the event, the venue announced on Wednesday.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, YungGooch Promotions has decided to cancel the upcoming Da Baby Fest scheduled for Sunday, May 15, 2022," a post on the venue's Instagram read.

Refunds will be available starting Monday at the point of purchase. Fans who purchased tickets from the venue box office can get refunds there during box office hours (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday). Fans who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster will be automatically issued refunds.

DaBaby, whose homophobic remarks at a concert last summer lead to him being removed from a number of music festivals, was charged over the weekend with felony battery for an incident where he allegedly beat a man at a Los Angeles music video shoot. If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison.

The charges come as newly released video footage has raised questions about a 2018 incident where the 30-year-old rapper shot and killed a man at a North Carolina Walmart. DaBaby has long claimed the shooting was in self-defense, but the footage, obtained by Rolling Stone, "appears to contradict key aspects of [his] version of events," the magazine reports.

In addition, the rapper was involved in a brawl at an L.A. bowling alley in February, and there was a shooting outside DaBaby's North Carolina home last month.

DaBaby's last two albums, 2019's "Kirk" and 2020's "Blame it on Baby," both debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

