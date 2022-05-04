Shady's best: 10 tracks that made Eminem a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer

Over the course of 25 years and 11 albums, Eminem has solidified his place in music history as a pop culture phenomenon and one of the most skilled rappers to ever pick up a microphone, or a pen.

It was announced on Wednesday that he will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, part of a 2022 class that also includes Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.