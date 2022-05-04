Shady's best: 10 tracks that made Eminem a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer
Revisiting Slim Shady's most essential songs as the Detroit rapper enters the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Adam Graham
The Detroit News
Over the course of 25 years and 11 albums, Eminem has solidified his place in music history as a pop culture phenomenon and one of the most skilled rappers to ever pick up a microphone, or a pen.
It was announced on Wednesday that he will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, part of a 2022 class that also includes Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.