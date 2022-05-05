Artist Spotlight: Laura Rain and the Caesars kick off music series at Hotel Royal Oak

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Laura Rain and the Caesars

Sound: R&B, soul, dance

History: Rain — with her mod, 1960s look and powerful singing voice — and the Caesars formed about a decade ago and since then has released several singles and an album titled "Rise Again," put out on U.K.-based label LRK. Last month, Laura Rain and the Caesars won the Detroit Music Awards for Outstanding R&B Artist or Group and Outstanding R&B Recording for the song "I Am."

Up next: The group will kick off the seasonal concert series at the Hotel Royal Oak on Saturday night. The free, outdoor concerts are 6-10 p.m. Saturdays through October. Visit HotelRoyalOak.com for more information on the concert series and check out laurarain.net to hear Laura Rain and the Caesars' music.

Melody Baetens