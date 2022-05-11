Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction line up Detroit date on fall tour
Alt-rock vets team up for "Spirits on Fire Tour."
A smashing night of alt-rock is on deck when the Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction team up at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 2.
The date is part of the 32-date "Spirits On Fire Tour," announced by promoters on Wednesday. Tickets for the show start at $49 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.
The Smashing Pumpkins' last area performance was in 2019 at DTE Energy Music Theatre, alongside Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.
Jane's Addiction last breezed through town in 2016, topping a bill with Dinosaur Jr. and Living Colour at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill.
The fall run kicks off Oct. 2 in Dallas and wraps Nov. 19 in Los Angeles.
Here are the dates for the Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction's "Spirits on Fire Tour":
Oct. 2 – American Airlines Center – Dallas
Oct. 3 – Toyota Center – Houston
Oct. 5 – Moody Center – Austin
Oct. 7 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, Fla.
Oct. 8 – Hard Rock Casino – Hollywood, Fla.
Oct. 10 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville
Oct. 11 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta
Oct. 13 – Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, Ct.
Oct. 14 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, N.Y.
Oct. 16 – TD Garden – Boston
Oct. 18 – Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.
Oct. 19 – Madison Square Garden – New York
Oct. 21 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia
Oct. 22 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh
Oct. 24 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
Oct. 26 – Bell Center – Montreal
Oct. 27 – Centre Videotron – Quebec City, Quebec
Oct. 29 – Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse – Cleveland
Oct. 30 – Fisery Forum – Milwaukee
Nov. 1 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis
Nov. 2 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit
Nov. 4 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, Minn.
Nov. 5 – United Center – Chicago
Nov. 7 – Ball Arena – Denver
Nov. 9 – Spokane Arena – Spokane, Wash.
Nov. 11 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver
Nov. 12 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle
Nov. 13 – Moda Center – Portland, Ore.
Nov. 15 – Chase Center – San Francisco.
Nov. 16 – Honda Center – Anaheim, Calif.
Nov. 18 – Footprint Center – Phoenix.
Nov. 19 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles
