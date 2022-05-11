Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction line up Detroit date on fall tour

A smashing night of alt-rock is on deck when the Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction team up at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 2.

The date is part of the 32-date "Spirits On Fire Tour," announced by promoters on Wednesday. Tickets for the show start at $49 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

The Smashing Pumpkins' last area performance was in 2019 at DTE Energy Music Theatre, alongside Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

Jane's Addiction last breezed through town in 2016, topping a bill with Dinosaur Jr. and Living Colour at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill.

The fall run kicks off Oct. 2 in Dallas and wraps Nov. 19 in Los Angeles.

Here are the dates for the Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction's "Spirits on Fire Tour":

Oct. 2 – American Airlines Center – Dallas

Oct. 3 – Toyota Center – Houston

Oct. 5 – Moody Center – Austin

Oct. 7 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, Fla.

Oct. 8 – Hard Rock Casino – Hollywood, Fla.

Oct. 10 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville

Oct. 11 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta

Oct. 13 – Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, Ct.

Oct. 14 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, N.Y.

Oct. 16 – TD Garden – Boston

Oct. 18 – Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.

Oct. 19 – Madison Square Garden – New York

Oct. 21 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia

Oct. 22 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh

Oct. 24 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto

Oct. 26 – Bell Center – Montreal

Oct. 27 – Centre Videotron – Quebec City, Quebec

Oct. 29 – Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse – Cleveland

Oct. 30 – Fisery Forum – Milwaukee

Nov. 1 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis

Nov. 2 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit

Nov. 4 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, Minn.

Nov. 5 – United Center – Chicago

Nov. 7 – Ball Arena – Denver

Nov. 9 – Spokane Arena – Spokane, Wash.

Nov. 11 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver

Nov. 12 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle

Nov. 13 – Moda Center – Portland, Ore.

Nov. 15 – Chase Center – San Francisco.

Nov. 16 – Honda Center – Anaheim, Calif.

Nov. 18 – Footprint Center – Phoenix.

Nov. 19 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama