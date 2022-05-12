20 huge concerts (and 150 more biggies) in a red hot summer to remember
Previewing the biggest concerts summer 2022 has to offer.
Summer concerts were back last year, but it was a one foot in, one foot out kind of thing, and summer had a stuttered start because of the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, a full slate of summer concerts is on deck, including several major stadium tours, with shows and festivals that have been on hold since 2020 finally ready to return.
In other words, summer concerts are back-back.
In addition to major concerts at Comerica Park and Ford Field, festivals are ready to party again (welcome back, Movement and Mo Pop!) and Pine Knob — once again called Pine Knob, a victory for the fans who never stopped calling it Pine Knob — is celebrating its 50th anniversary as the area's top summer concert destination.
It's a lot! To help sort through it all, here is a list of summer's 20 most gigantic concerts, followed by full concert listings at the area's top music venues. See you in the sunshine!
1. The Weeknd
From Saint Andrews Hall to the Fox Theatre to the Palace of Auburn Hills and Little Caesars Arena, the pop-R&B superstar completes his climb to the city's largest venue when he plays the Detroit Lions home on the tour behind his latest album, "Dawn FM." Doja Cat opens. (July 27, Ford Field)
2. Elton John
The Yellow Brick Road stops here. Supposedly. This will be the "Rocket Man's" fifth local stop on his farewell outing — following two LCA shows in Oct. 2018 and two more in February of this year — and it's scheduled to be his final Detroit show, with the tour slated to finish up its North American run later this year. (July 18, Comerica Park)
3. Movement
It's been three years since body-rocking bass has filled and rattled out of Hart Plaza on Memorial Day weekend, a Detroit tradition which goes back to 2000. This year's return edition of the electronic music festival is set to feature 110 acts, including 2 Chainz, Carl Craig, James Murphy and more, on six stages over three days. (May 28-30, Hart Plaza)
4. Red Hot Chili Peppers
It's the biggest Detroit concert ever for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, now back with guitarist John Frusciante and plugging a new album, this year's "Unlimited Love." Opening are the Strokes, playing their first Detroit concert since 2006, and funky bass boss Thundercat. (Aug. 14, Comerica Park)
5. Mo Pop
Making a move to Hart Plaza after an extended stay at downtown's West Riverfront Park (and an expected move to Historic Fort Wayne, which was nixed by the pandemic), the two-day Mo Pop festival returns with headliners Big Sean and Glass Animals, and an undercard that includes Jhené Aiko, Khruangbin and Wet Leg. (July 30-31, Hart Plaza)
6. Billy Joel
Another pandemic holdover, the Piano Man was first due to play centerfield at the Tigers ballpark back in 2020 (and there are even promotional baseballs to prove it). He now falls smack dab in the middle of a busy three-night stand at the open air stadium, so get ready for a drunken singalong or two. (July 9, Comerica Park)
7. Kevin Hart
It's rare when comics ascend to arena levels, and rarer still for a comic to stage multiple nights at an arena. So this two-night stand from the Philadelphia comedian (and frequent on-screen foil for Dwayne Johnson) is worthy of note and marks another milestone for one of today's most successful performers. (July 14-15, Little Caesars Arena)
8. Kenny Chesney
It's beach time again. Kenny Chesney's 11th Ford Field concert — he's been playing the venue since 2006 — follows his 2020 album "Here and Now," and he'll be joined in this sunshine celebration by openers Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. Flip flops mandatory. (Aug. 20, Ford Field)
9. Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
The binding legal agreement that Mötley Crüe signed to never tour again apparently wasn't all that binding, so here we are. Def Leppard headlines (and the returning Crüe helps bolster) this night of '80s rock and stadium excess, originally scheduled for summer 2020 but delayed two years because of COVID. (July 10, Comerica Park)
10. Chris Stapleton
Mr. "Tennessee Whiskey" rolls into town for his biggest Detroit concert to date, as the 44-year-old graduates to stadium status after performing back-to-back nights at Pine Knob (then still DTE Energy Music Theatre) in 2021. That itself is worthy of one of those shots of whiskey. (July 8, Comerica Park)
11. Halsey
On the heels of 2021's assertive "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," the 27-year-old pop singer brings her latest vision to Pine Knob. (May 29, Pine Knob)
12. Faster Horses
This year's edition of the three-day country music festival features headliners Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and Tim McGraw. (July 22-24, Michigan International Speedway)
13. Justin Bieber
Bieber's first area concert in six years was originally scheduled for Ford Field before it was shuffled to the downtown arena. (June 5, Little Caesars Arena)
14. My Chemical Romance
Fans had been waiting since the group's 2013 breakup to see "The Black Parade" rockers once again; the extra delays due to COVID only ramped up anticipation. (Sept. 13, Little Caesars Arena)
15. Swedish House Mafia
After hanging up their DJ equipment in 2013, the "Save the World" trio is back to make you dance once again. (Aug. 17, Little Caesars Arena)
16. Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
It's always a big deal when the Wu gets back together, and this double bill with Nas is a powerful blast of New York hip-hop. (Sept. 3, Pine Knob)
17. Phish
The perpetual jam band's first local concert since 2014 finds them still searching for the ever-elusive jam to end all jams. (Aug. 3, Pine Knob)
18. Roger Waters
The Pink Floyd vet plays all the hits in a tour that the bassist has said "could be his last hurrah." Time will tell. (July 23, Little Caesars Arena)
19. Lil Nas X
We thought it was over after "Old Town Road," but that mega-hit turned out to be just the beginning for this head-turning rapper. (Sept. 6-7, Fillmore Detroit)
20. Chris Rock
He won't be talking about "The Slap," but the comic legend has plenty more to pull from on his latest outing. (Sept. 16-18, Fox Theatre)
The rest:
Pine Knob Music Theatre
33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston
May 27: AJR
June 3: Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town
June 6: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
June 8: Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy
June 10: The Lumineers
June 15: Tears For Fears and Garbage
June 17: Josh Groban
June 18: Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
June 21: Dave Matthews Band
June 22: The Chicks, Patty Griffin
June 25: 99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Brooks & Dunn, Tenille Townes, Joe Nichols, Parmalee
June 29: Dead & Company
June 30: Nick Cannon Presents "Wild 'N Out Live"
July 2: Jack Johnson with Durand Jones & The Indications
July 3: Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket
July 4: Doobie Brothers
July 5: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
July 12: Train with Jewel and Blues Traveler
July 16: Thomas Rhett
July 26: Chicago and the Beach Boys
July 27: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
July 28: Backstreet Boys
July 29: Zac Brown Band
July 30: Chris Brown and Lil Baby
Aug 2: OneRepublic with Needtobreathe
Aug. 10: Incubus and Sublime With Rome
Aug. 14: Jason Aldean
Aug. 16: Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin with Bush
Aug. 19: "Kidz Bop Live"
Aug. 21: Korn and Evanescence
Aug. 23: Sammy Hagar And The Circle with George Thorogood & The Destroyers
Aug. 24: Imagine Dragons
Aug. 26: Keith Urban
Aug. 27: Disney "Encanto - The Sing Along"
Aug. 30: Scorpions with Whitesnake and Thundermother
Aug. 31: Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Sept. 1: Wiz Khalifa and Logic
Sept. 7: The Black Keys with Band Of Horses and Early James
Sept. 8: Odesza
Sept. 10: Florence + The Machine with Sam Fender
Sept. 16-17: Kid Rock and Foreigner
Sept. 21: Shinedown
Sept. 24: "Riff Fest" with Disturbed, In This Moment, Dirty Honey, The Violent, Fame On Fire and Eva Under Fire
Oct. 5: Five Finger Death Punch
Little Caesars Arena
2645 Woodward Ave, Detroit
June 18: Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
June 24: New Kids on the Block, Salt N Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley
July 2: Lil Durk with Rod Wave and Kash Doll
July 3: Machine Gun Kelly
Aug. 20: Twenty One Pilots
Oct. 4: The Who
Oct. 6: Lizzo
Oct. 8: The Killers
Oct. 9: Iron Maiden
Oct. 10: Michael Buble
Oct. 22: Shawn Mendes
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights
May 21: Whiskey Myers
May 22: Russ
May 24: Deftones with Gojira
June 2: Rüfüs Du Sol
June 18: Lee Brice
June 19: Peabo Bryson, Pieces of a Dream, Taylor Dayne and more
June 24: Why Don't We
June 28: Cheer Live
July 2: ZZ Top
July 8: Halestorm with the Pretty Reckless
July 9: Third Eye Blind
July 10: Big Time Rush
July 21: 5 Seconds of Summer
July 30: RuPaul's Drag Race
Aug. 5: Toby Keith
Aug. 6: Maren Morris
Aug. 7: Goo Goo Dolls
Aug. 12: LANY
Aug. 13: Ted Nugent
Aug. 14: Dispatch with O.A.R.
Aug. 16: Alicia Keys
Aug. 18: Rise Against
Sept 9: Jamey Johnson
Sept. 10: Jon Pardi
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
160 Festival Dr., Rochester Hills
May 25: HAIM
June 10: Jackson Browne
June 18: Flogging Molly
June 25: Rex Orange County
June 28: My Morning Jacket
July 1: Puscifer
July 16: Felix Cavaliere's Rascals
July 17: Lyle Lovett
July 22: Bonnie Raitt
Aug. 13: Lauv
Aug. 14: The Beach Boys
Sept. 29: The Head and the Heart
Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
2600 Atwater St., Detroit
June 22: Gerald Albright
June 25: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue
June 29: Average White Band
July 13: Will Downing
July 20: Boney James
Aug. 3: Norman Brown
Aug. 6: Musiq Soulchild w/ Chrisette Michelle
Aug. 16: Lord Huron
Aug. 19: UB40
Aug. 24: Keith Washington
Fox Theatre
2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit
May 20-21: Joe Rogan
May 26: Monsta X
May 28: D.L. Hughley
May 29: Yo Gotti with Lil Boosie
June 10: The Masked Singer National Tour 2022
June 11: '70s Soul Jam with the Stylstics and Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes
June 18: Leanne Morgan
June 29: Tedeschi Trucks Band
July 15: Bill Engvall
Aug. 19: A.R. Rahman
Aug. 21: Kadim Al Sahir
Aug. 26: Blondie with the Damned
Sept. 9: John Mulaney
Sept. 10: Il Volo
Sept. 15: Crowded House
Sept. 24: Franki Valli and the Four Seasons
Oct. 8: Bill Maher
Fillmore Detroit
2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit
May 13: Ryan Hurd
May 14: Tech N9ne
May 20: The Offspring
May 21: Girls Gotta Eat
May 26: Ray LaMontagne & Sierra Ferrell
June 5: Colin Jost
June 7: Asking Alexandria
June 12: Motion City Soundtrack
July 2: Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup and the Aquabats
July 7: War on the Catwalk
July 18: Three Days Grace
July 20: Chase Atlantic
July 21: Rebelution
July 22: Banks
July 23: Big Gigantic
July 24: Celeste Barber
July 29: Clairo
Aug. 6: The Kid Laroi
Aug. 20: Anthrax and Black Label Society
Sept. 4: Idles
Sept. 10: John Mulaney
Sept. 15: Alexisonfire
Sept. 20: Coin
Sept. 21: Clannad
Oct. 1: Moderat
Oct. 2: The Gaslight Anthem
Oct. 9: King Princess
Oct. 10: Sabaton
Oct. 18: Awolnation
Oct. 19: Metric
agraham@detroitnews.com
@grahamorama