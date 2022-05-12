Michigan's Trevor Strnad of metal band Black Dahlia Murder has died at 41

Metal fans are mourning the death of Black Dahlia Murder singer and founding member Trevor Strnad, 41.

Hailing from Waterford Township, the death metal band formed in 2001 and released several albums that charted on the U.S. Billboard 200.

The band confirmed Strnad's death on social media Wednesday.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show."

No cause of death was given, but the band posted the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, (800) 273-8255.