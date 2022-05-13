Kendrick Lamar announces summertime date in Detroit
Rapper's tour behind his latest album, 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,' includes local date.
On the same day as his long-anticipated new album "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" hits streaming services, Kendrick Lamar has announced a new tour, which includes a summer date with Detroit.
The Compton rapper and celebrated wordsmith will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 14, promoters announced Friday, part of his 38-city "Big Steppers" North American tour.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. May 20 via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sales for Cash App customers start at 10 a.m. May 19.
Las Vegas rapper Baby Keem — whose March concert at Saint Andrews Hall in Detroit resulted in the venue's floor needing to be replaced — will open.
If Aug. 14 sounds familiar on the concert calendar, that's because Metro Detroit concertgoers face a tough choice that night: it's the same date as the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Strokes will perform just a few hundred yards away at Comerica Park. Plan accordingly.
"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" is the Grammy-winning (and Pulitzer Prize-winning) rapper's first album in five years, since his 2017 set "Damn." It's his fifth studio album.
The set was previewed with the release of "The Heart Part 5," the video for which saw Lamar morphing into Kanye West, Kobe Bryant and other prominent figures through the use of deepfake technology. The clip has racked up 21 million views in four days.
The 34-year-old was a part of this year's Super Bowl Halftime extravaganza, where he performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent.
Lamar's last area concert was a July 2018 stop at DTE Energy Music Theatre, which followed a July 2017 show at Little Caesars Arena.
Kendrick Lamar's Big Steppers Tour North American tour dates:
July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
July 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
July 24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud
July 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
July 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
July 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Aug. 4 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Aug. 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Aug. 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Aug. 7 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
Aug. 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Aug. 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Aug. 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Aug. 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Aug. 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Aug. 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Aug. 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Aug. 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Aug. 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Aug. 30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug. 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sept. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sept. 6 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
Sept. 7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Sept. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
