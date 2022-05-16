Carrie Underwood plots Detroit date on 2023 'Denim & Rhinestones' tour

We're still a few weeks away from the official kickoff of the summer concert season, but Carrie Underwood is already thinking about ways to beat the blahs come next wintertime.

The country superstar will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 26, 2023, venue officials announced on Monday.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. "Best Shot" singer Jimmie Allen will open.

The tour announcement comes in advance of Underwood's ninth studio album, "Denim & Rhinestones," which is due out June 10. The set follows last year's "My Savior," the former "American Idol" winner's first gospel effort.

The 39-year-old's last area concert stop was in October 2019 at Little Caesars Arena.

Don't feel like waiting until next year to see her? Underwood's 43-city 2022-23 tour hits Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena on Oct. 18.

Dates for Underwood's "Denim & Rhinestones" tour:

2022:

Oct. 15 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 17 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 18 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – Van Andel Arena

Oct. 20 – Lexington, Ky. – Rupp Arena

Oct. 22 – Rosemont, Ill. – Allstate Arena

Oct. 23 – Milwaukee, Wis. – Fiserv Forum

Oct. 25 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Target Center

Oct. 27 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

Oct. 31 – Tulsa, Ok. – BOK Center

Nov. 2 – Austin, Tex. – Moody Center

Nov. 3 – Houston, Tex. – Toyota Center

Nov. 5 – New Orleans, La. – Smoothie King Center

Nov. 7 – St. Louis, Mo. – Enterprise Center

Nov. 12 – Moline, Ill. – Tax Slayer Center

Nov. 13 – Kansas City, Mo. – T-Mobile Center

Nov. 15 – Denver, Colo. – Ball Arena

Nov. 17 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Vivint Arena

Nov. 19 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center

2023:

Feb. 2 – Miami, Fla. – FTX Arena

Feb. 4 – Tampa, Fla. – Amalie Arena

Feb. 6 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb. 7 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena

Feb. 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Feb. 10 – State College, Penn. – Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 11 – Uncasville, Conn. – Mohegan Sun Arena

Feb. 14 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

Feb. 15 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Feb. 17 – Boston, Mass. –TD Garden

Feb. 18 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Feb. 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Feb. 22 – Philadelphia, Penn. – Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 24 – Charlottesville, Va. – John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 25 – Pittsburgh, Penn. – PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 26 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena

March 1 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

March 2 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Center

March 4 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

March 8 – Dallas, Tex. – American Airlines Center

March 11 – Glendale, Ariz. – Gila River Arena

March 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Crypto.com Arena

March 14 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center

March 16 – Portland, Ore. – MODA Center

March 17 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena

