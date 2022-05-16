Carrie Underwood plots Detroit date on 2023 'Denim & Rhinestones' tour
Tickets for the Feb. 2023 concert go on sale Friday.
We're still a few weeks away from the official kickoff of the summer concert season, but Carrie Underwood is already thinking about ways to beat the blahs come next wintertime.
The country superstar will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 26, 2023, venue officials announced on Monday.
Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. "Best Shot" singer Jimmie Allen will open.
The tour announcement comes in advance of Underwood's ninth studio album, "Denim & Rhinestones," which is due out June 10. The set follows last year's "My Savior," the former "American Idol" winner's first gospel effort.
The 39-year-old's last area concert stop was in October 2019 at Little Caesars Arena.
Don't feel like waiting until next year to see her? Underwood's 43-city 2022-23 tour hits Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena on Oct. 18.
Dates for Underwood's "Denim & Rhinestones" tour:
2022:
Oct. 15 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct. 17 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 18 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – Van Andel Arena
Oct. 20 – Lexington, Ky. – Rupp Arena
Oct. 22 – Rosemont, Ill. – Allstate Arena
Oct. 23 – Milwaukee, Wis. – Fiserv Forum
Oct. 25 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Target Center
Oct. 27 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center
Oct. 31 – Tulsa, Ok. – BOK Center
Nov. 2 – Austin, Tex. – Moody Center
Nov. 3 – Houston, Tex. – Toyota Center
Nov. 5 – New Orleans, La. – Smoothie King Center
Nov. 7 – St. Louis, Mo. – Enterprise Center
Nov. 12 – Moline, Ill. – Tax Slayer Center
Nov. 13 – Kansas City, Mo. – T-Mobile Center
Nov. 15 – Denver, Colo. – Ball Arena
Nov. 17 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Vivint Arena
Nov. 19 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center
2023:
Feb. 2 – Miami, Fla. – FTX Arena
Feb. 4 – Tampa, Fla. – Amalie Arena
Feb. 6 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Feb. 7 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena
Feb. 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Feb. 10 – State College, Penn. – Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 11 – Uncasville, Conn. – Mohegan Sun Arena
Feb. 14 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
Feb. 15 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Feb. 17 – Boston, Mass. –TD Garden
Feb. 18 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Feb. 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Feb. 22 – Philadelphia, Penn. – Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 24 – Charlottesville, Va. – John Paul Jones Arena
Feb. 25 – Pittsburgh, Penn. – PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 26 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena
March 1 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena
March 2 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Center
March 4 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena
March 8 – Dallas, Tex. – American Airlines Center
March 11 – Glendale, Ariz. – Gila River Arena
March 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Crypto.com Arena
March 14 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center
March 16 – Portland, Ore. – MODA Center
March 17 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena
