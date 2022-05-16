Eric Clapton heading to Detroit for first area show in 10-plus years

Legendary guitarist and three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Eric Clapton will make his first Metro Detroit appearance in more than a decade when he plays Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 10.

The show, announced by promoters on Monday, is part of a five-city, seven-show Midwest and East Coast tour the 77-year-old is embarking on in September.

Tickets for the LCA show start at $69.50 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

Clapton's band on the tour will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory and Chris Stainton, along with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. Jimmie Vaughan will open.

The show will mark Clapton's first area concert since a July 2010 date at DTE Energy Music Theatre, where he was joined by opening act Roger Daltrey.

Clapton — in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist, and as a member of both the Yardbirds and Cream — made waves in recent years for coming out against COVID-19 policies such as mask-wearing, lockdowns and vaccinations. He released a pair of songs on the topics, 2020's Van Morrison collaboration "Stand and Deliver" and 2021's "This Has Gotta Stop."

Eric Clapton's 2022 North American tour dates:

Sept. 8: Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center

Sept. 10: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 12-13: Chicago, Ill., United Center

Sept. 16: Pittsburgh, Penn., PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 18-19: New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

