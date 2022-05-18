Carr Center marks 30th anniversary with newly commissioned jazz work

Marking its 30th anniversary this year, Detroit's venerable Carr Center is keeping the celebration going this weekend with the premiere of a newly commissioned jazz work that includes three movements representing three decades.

"The Resonate Suite," by Grammy-nominated composer and multi-instrumentalist Patrice Rushen, premieres at a special concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Detroit School of Arts, 123 Selden Ave. Saturday's performance will feature the Carr Center's the Gathering Orchestra Nonet directed by Rodney Whitaker.

The newly commissioned work is part of an even bigger project to shine a spotlight on Black composers who've been asked to write works from the African diaspora experience. The "Resonate" project, led by Detroit Chamber Winds and Strings and the Carr Center, includes not just the Carr Center but Oberlin Conservatory, Bowling Green State University, the University of Michigan/Ann Arbor, Michigan State University and Western Michigan University.

"Several of the pieces have already been performed," said Oliver Ragsdale Jr., the Carr Center's president and CEO. "Several more will be performed next year. And then all of them will be performed during a symposium we're hosting in April of 2023 and Patrice is the chair of the symposium."

Ragsdale said all of the pieces are chamber music works, meaning they're all for 10 players or less. Rushen's is the only jazz work and the rest are more traditional chamber pieces.

"The Resonate Suite" is composed for three saxophones, trumpet, trombone, piano, drums, bass and guitar. It'll be part of a longer program of jazz works performed by the nine-piece ensemble.

The Carr Center, which is dedicated to showcasing Black arts and artists, has been celebrating its 30th anniversary for an entire year. It held a recent tribute to great women in jazz from Detroit. And in July, it'll kick off the first part of a two-part exhibition showcasing artists it has exhibited over the last three decades.

"We're taking the whole year (to celebrate) because it affords us opportunities to really showcase the multidisciplinary nature of the Carr Center," said Ragsdale Jr.

And in October, the Carr Center will open a new performance studio inside the Park Shelton, where it already has a gallery. It'll be used for smaller productions and local artists will be able to use it for their own projects.

"It's the only space like it in the Cultural Center," said Ragsdale Jr. "...It's pretty exciting."

'The Resonate Suite'

composed by Patrice Rushen, featuring the Gathering Orchestra Nonet to celebrate the Carr Center's 30th anniversary.

7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Detroit School of Arts, 123 Selden Ave.

For tickets, go to thecarrcenter.org.