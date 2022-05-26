Eminem releases expanded 'Eminem Show' for 20th anniversary

Eminem is celebrating the 20th anniversary of "The Eminem Show" with an expanded edition of the album, which features previously unreleased tracks, live recordings and instrumental tracks from the smash 2002 set.

The collection's 18 bonus tracks include four previously unreleased cuts, "Stimulate," "The Conspiracy Freestyle," "Bump Heads" and "Jimmy, Brian and Mike," as well as instrumentals of hits such as "Without Me," "Sing for the Moment" and "Cleanin' Out My Closet" and live versions of the "Marshall Mathers LP" tracks "The Way I Am" and "The Real Slim Shady."

The full expanded edition of "The Eminem Show" is now available on streaming services.

"The Eminem Show," Eminem's third major label studio album, was released on May 26, 2002, bumped up from its originally scheduled June 4 release date after the album was leaked on the internet and peer-to-peer sites.

The wonky release schedule meant it only logged one day of sales activity during its initial sales frame, but it still managed to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart, and went on to sell more than 1.3 million copies its first full week in stores. It spent a total of six non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard chart on its way to becoming the best-selling album of the year.

It continues to sell well to this day; it is No. 163 on this week's Billboard albums chart.

On the singles chart, "The Eminem Show" logged four Top 20 hits: "Without Me" peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100, followed by "Cleanin' Out My Closet" (No. 4), "Sing for the Moment" (No. 14) and "Superman" (No. 15).

The album also features "'Till I Collapse," which was never commercially released as a single but is one of Eminem's most popular songs. On Spotify it is one of three Eminem tracks to have logged more than 1 billion plays, along with "Lose Yourself" and "Without Me," and with 1.3 billion streams it is Spotify's most-streamed non-single in history.

The opening of "'Till I Collapse" was used in a social media post announcing the release of "The Eminem Show's" expanded edition.

The expanded "Eminem Show" isn't all Eminem currently has on his plate: "The King and I," a track he recorded with CeeLo Green, will be a part of the soundtrack to next month's "Elvis" movie, alongside tracks from Jack White, Kacey Musgraves, Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Doja Cat, Jazmine Sullivan and more.

And then there's the small matter of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Eminem will be inducted into during a ceremony in Los Angeles in November, alongside a class of honorees that includes Dolly Parton, Duran Duran and the Eurythmics. Eminem was voted into the Rock Hall during his first year of eligibility.

