Halsey brings love, power and body horror to Pine Knob

"Does it seem like I'm having a good time up here?" Halsey asked Sunday night at Pine Knob, two-thirds of the way through a highly charged, deeply personal and wildly dramatic two-hour set on a beautiful, 75-degree summer-like evening at the 50-year-old amphitheater.

The answer was simple — "because I am!" Halsey bellowed, give or take an F-bomb for emphatic purposes — but it could have gone either way, as the pop singer was on a mission to open up and be honest with the audience, rehearsed ideas of perfection tossed aside like discarded guitar picks.

Halsey has been zagging away from expectations for several years. In 2021, the 27-year-old (born Ashley Frangipane) released their fourth album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," a driving alt-rock experiment shepherded by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. It is a powerful, daring, grinding album that allowed Halsey to live out their artistic fantasies of making a Nine Inch Nails album, and it also yielded exactly zero radio hits, the sink or swim metric of modern pop stardom.

Has Halsey transcended the need for radio hits in favor of forming a deeper connection with their fans? Perhaps, as the nearly sold-out crowd of roughly 14,000 — an all-over-the-map crowd of teenagers, young adults and parents — didn't seem to mind not hearing the artist on their radio dials as of late. But Halsey was in the news this week after publicly spatting with their record label over the release of new music and the big bosses' insistence that it be accompanied by a viral Tik Tok moment, so it seems those hits are plenty important to the label.

All of which set the table for Sunday's two-hour, 24-song set, which really found its footing in the show's second half as Halsey locked into a groove with their three-piece band, which could have used some visual oomph to go with the music's muscular sound. (You can't be passive when playing Nine Inch Nails material, it just doesn't work that way.)

Kicking off with the "If I Can't Have Love" opener "The Tradition," Halsey — whose last area concert was a November 2017 engagement at Little Caesars Arena — appeared on a catwalk high above the stage, crouching and bobbing in place as flames shot out from pyro rigs that framed the set. A giant video wall backed the singer, projecting images that carried with them an explicit content warning, graphic shots of body horror and gory self-harm that gave the evening a light David Cronenberg touch. If Pine Knob's season openers AJR were about good times in the sunshine on Friday, Halsey presented a decidedly darker, moodier night of entertainment.

Plenty of attention was paid to "If I Can't Have Love" — nine of its 13 tracks were performed — as the evening was loosely framed in four thematic chapters: Capture, Release, Reflect, Revenge, each introduced with its own video title card.

More important than those storytelling devices was Halsey's mood, which got looser and more playful as the show went on. Halsey told a story about going out and enjoying some time on Pine Knob's hill earlier in the day, a moment that was captured and posted on Instagram, while jokingly thanking their Vitamin D deficiency for allowing it to happen. (Pine Knob's social media team should also be thankful for Halsey's Vitamin D deficiency; they might not get a better Instagram artist moment all summer long.)

Halsey also whipped out an easel and some paint and did a painting while singing "Be Kind," a collaboration with Marshmello from 2020. It was an original painting — six faces outlined in black paint on a white canvas, with splashes of yellow, red and blue mixed in — and it was created in the space of three minutes, part of Halsey's pledge to create unique moments and be present, rather than simply going through the motions of touring: song, performance, say the name of the city, repeat.

To that end, the "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom" album track "100 Letters" was given its tour debut, the delicate reading segueing nicely into "If I Can't Have Love's" tender lullaby "Darling."

But there was still the matter of some bangers to attend to, and Halsey stacked the show with a run of them at the end of the night, including "Bad at Love" (with special attention paid to the song's opening Michigan shout-out), "Gasoline," "Nightmare" (accompanied by timely video footage pertaining to the proposed overturning of Roe v. Wade), "Without Me" and closer "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God."

There were many moods to shuffle through and a lot of emotions on display over the course of the evening, but Halsey showed the confidence and stage presence to give weight to them all, while making a strong artistic statement to back them up. So yes, it did seem like Halsey was having a good time up there, and the crowd very much was, as well.

