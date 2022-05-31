Anita Baker announces first area concert in more than a decade

Anita Baker is coming home.

The soulful Detroit diva is set to perform at Little Caesars Arena, with tickets going on sale next week.

That's all she let fans know with an overnight tweet teasing the show, which will be her first area performance since 2010 and her first concert in Detroit proper since 1995.

Baker, 64, is currently performing a residency at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, her first string of live shows since her Farewell Concert Series in Las Vegas in 2019.

Farewell, hello again, it's all welcome for fans of Baker, R&B's auntie whose signature songs include "Sweet Love" and "Giving You the Best That I Got" and whose run of albums between 1983's "The Songstress" and 1994's "Rhythm of Love" established her as a force in quiet storm hitmaking.

Baker, who fought for control of her master recordings in recent years, has a new deal coming with Rhino Records that will bring her catalog to streaming services, where her presence is currently limited to trickles of material.

Baker's last area performance was in August 2010 at Pine Knob, then-DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Her last gig in Detroit proper was in July 1995 at the Fox Theatre.

