Anita Baker announces date for Detroit show, and it's coming up soon

Anita Baker will bring "Sweet Love" and the rest of her catalog of smooth R&B hits to Little Caesars Arena for a one-night-only homecoming concert next month, promoters announced Wednesday.

The Detroit-raised diva and eight-time Grammy winner will play the downtown arena on July 22, marking her first area concert in more than a decade.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

The show was teased by Baker on social media early Tuesday. She is currently performing a run of shows in Las Vegas, part of a residency that follows a previous Sin City residency in 2019.

Baker's last area concert was at the then-DTE Energy Music Theatre in 2010. She was a frequent presence in Metro Detroit at the time, having performed at the amphitheater every summer between 2005 and 2010.

Her last concert in Detroit proper was when she played the first-ever concert at the Sound Board at Motor City Casino in October 2008. Before that, it was a gig at the Fox Theatre in July 1995.

The 64-year-old songstress recently celebrated a new record deal with Rhino Records, which is set to bring her beloved catalog to streaming services, where her presence is currently relegated to loose singles and other odds and ends.

Baker's last studio album of original material was 2004's "My Everything." A Christmas album, "Christmas Fantasy," followed in 2005.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama