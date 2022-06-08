Free Concert of Colors returns to Midtown Detroit with a tribute to Iggy Pop and more

Low-rider cars at the Detroit Historical Museum, laser lights at the Michigan Science Center, Arab women in hip-hop at the Detroit Film Theatre, a celebration of the Caribbean and a tribute to punk idol Iggy Pop are just some of the things planned for the 30th annual Concert of Colors.

The free event, which aims to celebrate diversity and promote unity, will be July 16 to 24 at various venues throughout Detroit's Midtown and Cultural Center.

"This is going to be a family thing; bring your family, bring your friends," said founder and organizer Ismael Ahmed at a virtual press conference Wednesday announcing the line up.

Some of the many highlights Ahmed pointed to during the event were the Caribbean Carnival Day at Concert of Colors on July 23, and on July 20, a documentary about the history of the festival, which first happened in 1993 at Chene Park.

"We will be essentially turning over the main stage to the Caribbean community and they will have a parade — which you can join, by the way — and they will have costumes and steel drummers and DJs as well as three reggae bands and a soca band, which will be headed by soca star David Rudder."

The Detroit Film Theatre will host a free screening of the hour-long documentary "Concert of Colors: Unity in Diversity," which explores the 30-year history of the event.

This summer marks the 15th anniversary of Don Was' Detroit All-Star Revue. The ensemble will pay tribute to Michigan's own Iggy Pop. Was, who produced two of Pop's solo albums in the 1990s, called the Stooges front man "the consummate Detroit artist."

In the past, Was and his group — Luis Resto, Dave McMurray, Brian Rosco White and Ron Pangborn — have preformed tributes to Motown, John Lee Hooker, Bob Seger and George Clinton. For the Iggy Pop performance, the All-Star Revue will feature current Detroit musicians Mick Collins, Steven Beggar, Nadir Omowale, Steffanie Christi'an, Carolyn Striho, Don Dupree, Alison Lewis and Josie Pace.

Was said the performance at Concert of Colors is his "favorite night of the year."

"I really look forward do it," he said. "I really miss seeing the audience ... I'm really glad to see everybody again. The event has a really warm feeling. I think it's larger than the music, larger than any of the other aspects is the sense of community."

Visit concertofcolors.com for more details.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens