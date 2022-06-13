Mary J. Blige announces Detroit date on 'Good Morning Gorgeous' tour

Mary J. Blige will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 24, venue officials announced Monday.

Tickets for the show, $64.50 and up, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

"Boo'd Up" singer Ella Mai, whose latest album "Heart on My Sleeve" was released in May, will open the show.

Blige is touring behind her latest album, "Good Morning Gorgeous," which was released in February, just days before she performed as part of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul's last area performance was in September 2019 at the then-DTE Energy Music Theatre alongside Nas on the Together: The Royalty Tour.

