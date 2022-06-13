Post Malone announces Detroit date on fall 'Twelve Carat Tour'

Post Malone is bringing the tour behind his latest album to Detroit.

The singer, rapper, Bud Light fan and rosé craftsman will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 1, his team announced Monday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sale tickets for Citi card holders go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The show is part of the 26-year-old Grammy winner's tour in support of his fourth album, "Twelve Carat Toothache," which was released this month. The 33-date trek kicks off Sept. 10 in Omaha and wraps Nov. 15 in Los Angeles.

Posty's last Detroit concert was a September 2019 engagement at Little Caesars Arena.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama