Radiohead offshoot The Smile announces Detroit date on fall tour

Here's a reason to smile: English rock band The Smile, featuring Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with drummer Tom Skinner (Sons of Kemet), will visit Detroit as part of the band's fall tour, the group's reps announced Monday.

Tickets for the show, Nov. 28 at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via axs.com. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The band is currently touring Europe on the heels of its debut album, "A Light for Attracting Attention," which was released last month.

The Detroit date is part of a 19-date North American run that kicks off Nov. 14 in Providence, Rhode Island, and wraps Dec. 21 in Los Angeles.

