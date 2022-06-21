Jack White announces August return to Michigan

Jack White's Supply Chain Issues tour, which kicked off in April with the rocker getting married on stage in Detroit, will return to Michigan in August.

White will take the stage at the Whiting in Flint on Aug. 20, one of 17 newly added dates to the tour rolled out by promoters on Tuesday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via the Whiting's website, and members of Third Man Records' Vault will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning at noon Tuesday. Citi card holders will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Danny Brown-affiliated Detroit rapper ZelooperZ will open the Flint show.

White's latest album "Entering Heaven Alive," his follow up to April's "Fear of the Dawn," is due out July 22. First single "If I Die Tomorrow" was released earlier this month.

"Fear of the Dawn" debuted at No. 4 on Billbaord's Top 200 albums chart.

The Supply Chain Issues tour heads overseas later this month for 17 dates in Europe. White then plays the Japan's Fuji Rock Festival on July 30 before returning to the States in August, and then heads to Central and South America in October.

