My Morning Jacket postpones Tuesday concert at Meadow Brook

A bout with COVID-19 is forcing My Morning Jacket to postpone its Tuesday concert at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.

The show will be rescheduled on Sept. 12, the band announced in a social media post Monday. Tickets for Tuesday's concert will be honored at the makeup date, and refunds are available at the point of purchase for 30 days.

MMJ lead singer Jim James was hit with COVID last week, forcing the group to postpone a pair of homecoming concerts in Louisville, Kentucky, over the weekend.

"We have been vigilant about staying safe and bubbled and have done everything we can do to protect ourselves from infection during this time," the group wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "Jim is going to focus on healing quickly and we plan to see you in Detroit."

Monday's postponement announcement also affects the group's show this week in Columbus. That show has been postponed until Sept. 13. "We appreciate your understanding and flexibility," the group wrote in a Monday post.

MMJ is on the road supporting its self-titled 2021 album, and hopes to return to action for Friday's concert in Madison, Wis.

The band's last Metro Detroit visit was a pair of shows at the Fillmore Detroit in June 2015.

