Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ album cover is here

Kenan Draughorne

Los Angeles Times

Beyoncé has shared the official cover art for “Renaissance,” her seventh studio album, which is due July 29.

The artwork shows Beyoncé riding a shimmering, silver horse, her face turned to the camera. Revealing the cover via Instagram, she explained the album’s creation and what she hoped to accomplish.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote Thursday. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.

“I hope you find joy in this music,” she continued. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Ahead of the release of “Renaissance,” her first solo studio album since 2016’s “Lemonade,” Beyoncé teased fans last week with “Break My Soul,” a bop that L.A. Times critic Mikael Wood deemed “a thumping 1990s-style house jam.”