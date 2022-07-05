Carlos Santana collapses on stage at Pine Knob

The Detroit News

Rock legend Carlos Santana collapsed during a performance Tuesday night at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston when he was overcome by the heat, his Facebook page said after the concert.

The 74-year-old musician was singing "Joy" before suddenly stopping, according to concertgoers who said the music stop abruptly.

"He was walking, playing and all of a sudden went down," said Janet Brown of St. Clair Shores who was attending her fourth Santana concert and celebrating a birthday.

The lights dimmed, then venue officials announced Santana would not be returning to the stage.

Team Santana posted to Santana's Facebook page early Wednesday that he was "over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration." He was taken to the McLaren Clarkston emergency room for observation "and is doing well," the post said, citing Santana's manager, Michael Vrionis.

The post said Wednesday's show would be postponed.

Santana commented on the page, saying "to one and all. thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy. forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. blessings and miracles to you all."

The episode was jolting to concertgoers such as Tanisha Rovy of Detroit, who was seeing Santana perform for the first time.

"It’s just very unnerving," she said. "There's not very many people who performed at Woodstock who are with us today."

"You just want to see him perform and everything to end good and not have a situation like this," said John Collins, who had been on the lawn for the concert.

Santana was featured Tuesday with Earth, Wind & Fire as part of their "Miraculous Supernatural Tour."

Pine Knob representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dozens of concertgoers took to Twitter to express their concern.

"Everyone is leaving. God Bless Carlos Santana and watch over him. We need him!" one user said.

Last year, Santana said he had successfully undergone a heart procedure and was canceling several Las Vegas shows planned for December, the Associated Press reported.

He turns 75 this month and has won 10 Grammy awards, including Album of the Year for 1999's "Supernatural."