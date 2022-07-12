Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announces 2023 Detroit concert; how to get tickets

Bruce Springsteen will make his Little Caesars Arena debut when he performs at the downtown arena on March 29, promoters announced Tuesday.

The date is part of Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2023 U.S. tour. Fans can register for tickets now via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program; those who register will be eligible to receive a code to purchase tickets, but registering does not guarantee a chance to buy tickets.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 27 for Verified Fans; any leftover tickets will go on sale at 3 p.m. that day.

Springsteen's 31-date U.S. run, which kicks off Feb. 1 in Tampa and wraps April 14 in Newark, will precede the band's European tour, which was announced in May. Those shows kick off in April in Barcelona and wrap in July in Monza, Italy. Another North American leg will launch in August 2023, according to a tour announcement.

Springsteen, 72, released his most recent album, "Letter to You," in 2020.

Springsteen and the E Street Band's last area appearance was a 2016 date at the Palace of Auburn Hills on "The River Tour," which found the group performing its 1980 double album in its entirety.

The LCA show will mark Springsteen and the E Street Band's first show in Detroit proper since a 2003 outing at Comerica Park, and Springsteen's first appearance in Detroit city limits since a 2005 concert at the Fox Theatre.

