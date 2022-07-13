Artist Spotlight: Dave Bennett

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Dave Bennett

Sound: Bennett is a multi-instrumentalist and singer who performs everything from jazz and swing to rock and roll.

History: As a jazz and pop clarinet player Bennett has performed all over North American at historic venues and festivals, including Carnegie Hall. His 2018 Mack Avenue Records release "Blood Moon" reached No. 24 on the Billboard jazz charts.

The latest: During the past two years, Bennett explored his rock and roll and surf music side by writing and recording material. Released last month, "Nowhere Fast" is an album described as "road songs" with "reverb-laded guitar solos that could power a surf documentary."

Next: Dave Bennett Quartet performs rock and roll at 9-11:30 p.m. July 22 at Billy's Tip N' Inn, 6707 Highland in White Lake. The Inn serves a full food and drink menu, including all-you-can-eat fish on Fridays. Call (248) 889-7885 to make a reservation. Visit davebennett.com to learn more about Dave Bennett.

