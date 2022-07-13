No 'Lie': Eminem notches fifth entry in Spotify 1 billion streams club

Eminem is now a five-time member of Spotify's billion streams club.

On Wednesday, Eminem and Rihanna's "Love the Way You Lie," from Em's 2010 album "Recovery," crossed the 1 billion streams marker on the streaming service.

"Love the Way You Lie" now joins Em's "Lose Yourself," "'Till I Collapse," "Without Me" and "The Real Slim Shady," all of which previously passed the digital milestone. "The Real Slim Shady" hit the 1 billion streams marker last month.

The fiery "Love the Way You Lie" was the second single released from "Recovery," following the earnest, inspirational "Not Afraid." It received five Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year (it lost both categories to Lady Antebellum's "Need You Now"), and it topped Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart for seven weeks in summer 2010.

The song's Joseph Kahn-directed video stars Megan Fox and Dominic Monaghan as a couple playing up the song's themes of domestic strife and abuse. The clip has racked up more than 2.4 billion views on YouTube.

The single was followed by a sequel track, "Love the Way You Lie (Part II)," which was featured on Ri's 2010 album "Loud." The pair teamed up again for "The Monster," from Eminem's 2013 "The Marshall Mathers LP 2," and together they mounted the three-city, six-date Monster Tour, which played two nights at Comerica Park in August 2014.

"Love the Way You Lie" marks Rihanna's fourth song to enter Spotify's billion streams club, after "Work," "Needed Me" and "This is What You Came For," her collaboration with Calvin Harris.

To date, there are 267 songs on Spotify's Billions Club playlist. The service's most streamed songs are Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" (3.1 billion) the Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" (3 billion).

"Love the Way You Lie" is a sure thing to be included on Eminem's "Curtain Call 2," his second greatest hits album, which was announced Monday for an Aug. 5 release. The set will collect hits from Em's 2009 LP "Relapse" forward.

In November, Eminem will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Los Angeles, alongside fellow Class of 2022 inductees the Eurythmics, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, and Lionel Richie.

