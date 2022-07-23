Angry audience lashes out after Kid Rock concert canceled

The Detroit News

Kid Rock canceled a Friday night concert due to severe weather — and the audience didn't take it well.

The Minot, North Dakota show was called off due to "high winds, lightening and severe weather in the area," the North Dakota State Fair posted on Twitter, promising refunds to those who purchased $65 tickets.

Opening act Night Ranger had already performed, and some fans noted that carnival rides remained open, the Bismarck Tribune reported. According to TMZ, fans who had been waiting over an hour threw beer cans at the stage after the cancelation was announced by officials. One man even climbed onto the stage, only to be tackled by security, and another was handcuffed.

Rock himself tweeted that he was disappointed "we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) - I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other."

It's not clear who made the call to cancel the concert. The Ward County Sheriffs Department posted on Facebook that "the decision to cancel the Kid Rock concert was not made by the Sheriff's Department. The Sheriff simply announced the cancellation."

The North Dakota State Fair is one of the state's largest annual events.