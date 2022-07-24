Swedish House Mafia cancels upcoming Detroit concert

Swedish House Mafia won't be coming to Detroit after all.

The electronic music trio has axed its Aug. 17 concert at Little Caesars Arena. The date is one of five concerts the group canceled on Friday, along with shows in Orlando, New York, Boston and Washington, D.C., Billboard reports, and it follows last month's cancelation of shows in East Rutherford, NJ, Minneapolis and Phoenix. No reason was given for the termination.

Swedish House Mafia — house music DJs and producers Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso — announced its reunion tour in October of 2021. It's the group's first outing since breaking up in 2013.

The three piece kicked off their live dates at Coachella in April, headlining the final night of the festival, after Kanye West dropped out of the fest at the eleventh hour. The group was joined by the Weeknd, with whom they teamed for the single "Moth to a Flame."

The Little Caesars Arena show was among those included in May's Live Nation Concert Week, which featured $25 all-in tickets for dozens of local shows.

Ticket holders will be refunded to their original method of payment within around 30 days, according to Ticketmaster's event listing.

