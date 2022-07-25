Stevie Nicks to play Pine Knob 50th anniversary season's 50th concert

The 50th concert of Pine Knob's 50th anniversary season has been announced, and it's the stuff of "Dreams."

Stevie Nicks will perform at the Clarkston amphitheater Sept. 13, promoters announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

"A Thousand Miles" singer Vanessa Carlton will open the show, part of Nicks' September and October run of U.S. shows.

The 74-year-old Nicks, a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer (she was inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist), last performed solo in Metro Detroit in November 2016, when her "24 Karat Gold Tour" hit the Palace of Auburn Hills.

The "Dreams," "Landslide" and "Edge of Seventeen" songwriter performed with Fleetwood Mac, minus Lindsey Buckingham, at Little Caesars Arena in October 2018.

While Nicks is the 50th concert lodged on the Pine Knob summer schedule, it is not the venue's last show of 2022. The season is currently set to be closed out by Las Vegas rockers Five Finger Death Punch on Oct. 5.

