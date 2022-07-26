Artist Spotlight: noveltysongs

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: noveltysongs

History: noveltysongs is a project from pop-rock musician Tyler Commons of Ferndale. Commons' main collaborator is producer Austin Stawowczyk from Eureka Records in Wyandotte.

The latest: This week noveltysongs released a new track, "93." The dynamic and polished indie rock tune will be on the upcoming release.

Next: Commons will release "Never Ending Blues" on Sept. 16, followed by an album release party Oct. 7 at Otus Supply, 345 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale. Stoop Lee, Danny VanZandt and BKLYNN will open the show. Learn more about noveltysongs at linktr.ee/noveltysongs.

Melody Baetens