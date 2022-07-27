Shawn Mendes cancels tour, including October Little Caesars Arena date

Canadian singer, songwriter and heartthrob Shawn Mendes has canceled the remainder of his 2022 tour, including an Oct. 22 date at Little Caesars Arena, due to personal matters.

The 23-year-old "Treat You Better" singer had already postponed a string of dates on his tour, but he bagged the rest of the tour on Wednesday, taking to social media to say he was not prepared for the toll of touring.

"After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and to come back stronger," Mendes said in an Instagram post. "At this time I have to put my health as my first priority."

Ticketholders will be refunded to their original method of payment, according to organizers.

Mendes says he's not done making music and he hopes to see fans on the road in the future.

"I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal," he says.

Mendes has released four albums, all of which have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums sales chart.

He has five tracks that have surpassed the 1 billion streams marker on Spotify, including "Señorita," his 2019 collaboration with his former flame, Camila Cabello.

Mendes was also due to perform Oct. 21 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

His last area concert was in August 2019 at Little Caesars Arena.

