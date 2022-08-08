'A family affair': Motown alumni gather to celebrate museum's expansion

Detroit — Motown's family of artists gathered for a homecoming of sorts Monday outside the Motown Museum, celebrating the completion of first two phases of an ambitious expansion plan and saying it lays the groundwork for the next generation of young stars.

Smokey Robinson, Otis Williams of the Temptations and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist were among hundreds who gathered at a new outdoor plaza outside Hitsville U.S.A. on West Grand Boulevard. The plaza stretches in front of five houses where Berry Gordy Jr. created the Motown sound 63 years ago.

The newly completed outdoor courtyard, which Robin Terry, the museum's CEO and president, calls the museum's new "front porch," is one of two new changes at the museum, which launched a fundraising campaign in 2016 to expand and updates its facilities.

Hitsville Next, the first phase of the museum's expansion which also has been completed, interconnects the four houses surrounding the original recording studio and now offers a creative hub for entrepreneurship and education.

"This is one of those projects that people said, 'Robin, you might be dreaming too big' and yet here we are," said Terry, the niece of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr.

Monday's celebration comes after a challenging two years for the museum, which has raised $43 million of its targeted $55 million campaign. Aside from shutting down for several months because of COVID-19, a storm in Detroit in June of 2021 also flooded its basement, forcing the museum to close public tours earlier than planned to get ready for the second phase of the expansion.

It was a celebratory mood at Monday's gathering, even as storm clouds hovered above. Motown hits such as "My Girl" and "Heatwave" blared out onto the new plaza. Beside Williams and Robinson, other Motown stars included Funk Brother Dennis Coffey, Martha Reeves and Joe Billingslea of the Contours. U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters also attended, and the Gilbert Family Fund announced a $5 million commitment to the museum's fundraising goal.

"This right here is something that the whole state of Michigan is proud of," said Gilchrist, who brought his children. "The beauty, the music, the magic, the history, the connections that were born in this place — on the Boulevard .. is something that has changed the world and changed Motown."

Many said the expanded museum, which also gave donors and Motown alumni tours Monday, will open the door for other aspiring singers and artists to pursue their craft.

"This is so beautiful to me, "said Robinson. "This is just a wonderful, wonderful thing to be happening."

Robinson recalled being at Motown Records on its very first day, one of five people, including Gordy.

"Berry sat us down and said we are not just going to make Black music," he said. "We're going to make music for everybody. We're going to make music that everybody can enjoy and understand. And that's what we set out to do. And we accomplished that... And Motown is still developing young people."

