Big Sean bringing back community-focused DON Weekend Aug. 25-27

Hometown rapper Big Sean will return to Detroit for his fourth annual DON Weekend of events Aug. 25-27, his reps announced Tuesday.

DON Weekend — that stands for Detroit's On Now, and is also a nod to Big Sean's nickname, Sean Don — will include a neighborhood block party from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Lloyd H. Diehl Club, at 4242 Collingwood St. in Detroit.

The block party will include carnival games, arts and crafts, a youth kickball tournament, an e-gaming tournament, panel talks designed around mental health and entrepreneurship and more. Admission is free but requires registration, which can be found here.

Big Sean will also be announcing the construction of a new music studio and production facility through his Sean Anderson Foundation, which will be built at the Highland Park campus of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan. He has previously opened studios at the BGCSM Dick & Sandy Dauch and Lloyd H. Diehl campuses, as well as in his high school alma mater, Cass Technical High School.

Other events on tap for the weekend include an Aug. 25 screening of the Detroit techno documentary "God Said Give ’Em Drum Machines" and an invite-only VIP reception on Aug. 26.

The weekend follows Big Sean's headlining performance at last month's Mo Pop festival in Hart Plaza.

"After playing one of my all-time favorite shows at Detroit's Mo Pop Festival a couple weeks ago, I can't wait to return to the city and feel its incredible energy," Big Sean said in a statement. "I'm constantly inspired by Detroit and the city's beautiful people. It's a blessing to be able to give back to the city that made me."

Big Sean launched DON Weekend in 2018 as a celebration of the local community.

