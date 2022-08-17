Detroit Symphony Orchestra previews new season with music treat

QLine readers got a melodic treat Wednesday morning as three Detroit Symphony Orchestra musicians performed several pieces, previewing the orchestra's upcoming season as single ticket sales open to the public.

With their music stands weighed down by sandbags and sunlight pouring through the QLine windows, violionist Rachel Harding Klaus, violaist Mike Chen and cellist Cole Randolph performed four pieces all inspired by the upcoming season. They ended with the Motown classic "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" as the QLine car pulled to stop in front of Orchestra Hall.

Playing on a moving street car — all three musicians said they'd never done it before and had to make sure their feet were planted firmly while they played — was unique, said Klaus, but all three said they enjoyed it.

"Something could go wrong at any time and that makes it more interesting," said Klaus, a Troy native, who has been with the DSO for 10 years.

Wedneday's sneak preview comes as the DSO is gearing up to kick off its 2022-2023 season on Sept. 21 with the music of "Star Wars." This season, which include a mix of both classic pieces such as Stravinsky's "Firebird" along with newly commissioned works, will mark the first time ticketholders will be able to create their own packages of tickets. In the past ticketholders had to either choose classical concerts or pops.

"It's an old school way of thinking that people are just interested in one thing," said Erik Rönmark, the DSO's president and CEO. Detroit audiences are so "curious. There is no one size fits all."

The new season — for which single tickets to performances went on sale Wednesday —will have 20 classical weeks as part of its PVS Classical Series, with 10 of those conducted by Music Director Jader Bignamini. It'll also include commissioned works by Michael Abels, Anne Clyne and Carlos Simon. Abels composed several of filmmaker Jordan Peele's movies, including his latest, "Nope."

Rönmark said the DSO for decades has made it a priority to feature the work of women composers and those of color such as Florence Price, but they need to continue to revisit those pieces. The DSO actually commissioned Price, who was Black, for a piece in 1940. But they didn't perform that same piece, Price's Third Symphony, again until last season.

"It's part of our DNA to be diverse but we need to be more intentional in the programming that we have," said Rönmark. "One way is when you look at diversity, whether its women composers, or Black composers, it's about looking back and looking at works that should've been performed more, like the Price symphony."

COVID protocols, meanwhile, will be more relaxed this season. Ticketholders will no longer be required to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test.

Musicians such as Klaus and Randolph, meanwhile, are looking forward to fewer restrictions with audiences and relaxed mask requirements. The DSO's 2020-2021 season was entirely webcast with no audiences at all while strict COVID protocols were in place for much of last season.

"Even the beginning of last season, people came out but it wasn't the numbers" the DSO typically has, said Randolph, one of the DSO's youngest members. "...I remember playing with no audience. And I've never done that before, maybe once in college. It reminded me that the audience is just as important as us."

