Eminem, Kanye West collaboration included on new DJ Khaled album

Eminem is going gospel.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-bound rapper's collaboration with Kanye West has found its way onto DJ Khaled's latest album, "God Did." The track listing for the set, which is due to be released Friday, was announced on Tuesday.

Em appears on "Use This Gospel (Remix)," which is credited to producers Dr. Dre and The ICU.

The original "Use This Gospel" is a track on Kanye's 2019 album "Jesus is King." The sparse track, which features plinking piano keys and vocoder harmonies, features guest verses by The Clipse and a sax solo from Kenny G.

The "Use This Gospel" remix dates back to at least Sept. of 2020, when Kanye tweeted about the recording.

"@Eminem THANK YOU FOR RAPPING ON THE DR DRE REMIX OF USE THIS GOSPEL I HAVW [sic] ALWAYS LOVED AND RESPECTED YOU AND IM HONORED TO HAVE YOU BLESS THIS SONG," he tweeted in all caps. "ITS ALSO NORTH WEST’S FAVORITE KANYE WEST SONG OF ALL TIME."

The track marks Em's first teaming with Kanye since 2009's "Forever," a group cut that also featured Drake and Lil Wayne. The song was released as part of the soundtrack to the LeBron James documentary "More Than a Game" and reached No. 8 on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart.

It also marks Em's first appearance on an album by DJ Khaled, who is known for his collaborations with rappers. "God Did," Khaled's 13th album, features guest spots by more than 30 artists, including Jay Z, Drake, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Future, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, 21 Savage and more.

Khaled expressed his desire to work with Eminem in an interview with Us Weekly last year.

“I’ve worked with almost everybody I ever wanted to work with," Khaled said. "I never recorded with Eminem. I want to make a record with Eminem. Who else? Adele, I would like to make a record with Adele."

Eminem's second greatest hits album, "Curtain Call 2," was released earlier this month and debuted at No. 6 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart. The set slides to No. 14 on this week's chart.

Eminem will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 at a ceremony in Los Angeles in November.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama