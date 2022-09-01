Singer Apropos hits Spot Lite dance floor Friday in Detroit

Hernz Laguerre Jr.

Special to The Detroit News

Soul and R&B singer Apropos hopes to help bring back slow dancing when he performs Friday on the Spot Lite Detroit dance floor during the DONLITE +The Social party.

The DONLITE party, hosted by Detroit DJ/producer Donavan Glover, will play

music from a variety of genres including R&B, hip hop, modern dance, classic house and more. The

purpose of the night is to bring slow dancing back to parties.

“Nobody slow dances at parties anymore, so this is a night that throws it back to the parties I

remember growing up,” said Jessica Care Moore, who is hosting the party with Glover.

Apropos, who has appeared on NBC's "The Voice," will perform with his band while also premiering his new single "Simple." The song will also premiere on Apropos’ official YouTube channel while he simultaneously performs the new song live.

Along with the return of slow dancing, Apropos said he also hopes to bring back the old-school feel of Motown.

“Starting with the Modern Motown phase, I came to Cy and Nari (Cy Abdelnour and Nari Garner) with this idea of having a Motown video but making it look very modern," he said. "And from there they just ran with it."

Abdelnour owns production company Angles Inc. and partnered with Garner to create Apropos' latest music video. Abdelnour was the director and cinematographer of the video while Garner was co-director and first assistant.

Before more songs are released, Apropos has one more single he plans to release in tandem with a music video called "Please."

“Please" is similar to "Simple," he said. "It’s about a separation but it’s from a different perspective.”

Apropos will premiere "Simple" at 11 p.m. Find his YouTube channel here.



Apropos

9:30 p.m. Friday at Spot Lite Detroit's DONLITE + The Social party

2905 Beaufait, #4 Detroit, 48207

Tickets: $15-$20; purchase here