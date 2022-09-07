Motown Museum reveals next phase of expansion, a $55 million addition with theater, retail space

Detroit — The Motown Museum, one of the city’s biggest music and history attractions, is moving on with the next phase of its expansion, unveiling details on Wednesday a new 40,000-square-foot addition.

The museum has begun construction on the third phase of its transformation, which includes a gold building for interactive exhibits, retail and a theater behind the existing Hitsville U.S.A. building.

The $55 million expansion will allow the museum to share the often untold stories of those who helped build the Motown legacy, said the museum’s chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry in a press release.

“After a successful event to welcome guests back to the museum and celebrate the completion of phases one and two of our expansion, we are thrilled to share the new renderings for our third and final expansion phase,” said Terry. “This new space will create jobs in our local community and drive additional tourism to Detroit and the state of Michigan as Motown fans from around the globe can interact with the Motown story through one-of-a-kind interactive experiences."

The phase-three expansion design is led by North Carolina-based firm Perkins & Will. Phase one and two of the expansion — Hitsville NEXT, in three historic Motown-era buildings on West Grand Boulevard and the Rocket Plaza — were designed by Detroit-based firm Hamilton Anderson & Associates.

The museum last month unveiled the first two completed phases of its expansion, a new outdoor courtyard and renovations to the houses around Hitsville USA.

