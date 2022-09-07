R&B star Kem to record a live album this weekend at the Aretha

Detroit-raised R&B singer Kem will perform two shows at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre this weekend celebrating the 20th anniversary of his signing to Motown Records.

The concerts will be recorded for his first live album, which is set to be released on Black Friday, Nov. 25.

“Celebrating the 20th anniversary of my signing to the Motown label is exceptionally significant for me. As a young man creating music, only in my wildest dreams could I envision a life that could encapsulate the magnitude of a moment like this,” the Grammy-nominated singer said in a press release.

“Having the last two decades of my career culminate in a live album recorded in Detroit, in the city and with the people who first heard ‘Love Calls,’ and helped put me on the map, is epic.”

“Love Calls” was Kem’s first single, from his Motown Records debut album “Kemistry.” It reached No. 1 on the Urban Adult Contemporary charts.

This week singer-songwriter Tamia will open Friday's show with Kindred the Family Soup opening on Saturday at the outdoor venue at 2600 Atwater in Detroit. Visit thearetha.com for tickets and other details.