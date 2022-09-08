Luke Combs announces Ford Field date on 2023 tour

Luke Combs is going big.

The country superstar will play Ford Field on April 22 as part of his 2023 world tour, his team announced on Thursday.

Combs will be joined at the Ford Field concert by special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb. The "Hurricane" and "When it Rains It Pours" singer's tour kicks off March 25 in Arlington, Texas.

Combs, 32, released his debut album "This One's For You" in 2017 and his third album, "Growin' Up," was released in June. The new set debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

Combs was one of the headliners of 2021's Faster Horses festival in Brooklyn, Mich., and he paid to cover the funeral costs of several fans who died of carbon monoxide poisoning at the festival.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sale tickets go on sale starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, and Citi card holders will have access to tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 15.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama